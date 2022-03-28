Police have sealed off streets on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake this afternoon as they search for burglary suspects, police said.

The incident began shortly before 1 pm when police received a call of suspects breaking into a trailer in the 1200 block of Waterloo Street and taking items, said spokesman Matthew Cruz with the LAPD.

Officers have not established a perimeter in the area, he said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app indicate the area sealed off is near Berkeley Avenue and Coronado Street.

Residents say an LAPD helicopter has been hovering overhead for several hours.

Update: Police said a suspect was taken into custody at about 5:30 pm.