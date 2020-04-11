Echo Park -- Police sealed off streets tonight as they searched for a suspected gang member.

Officers have recovered a gun but are still searching for the suspect, Lt. Louie Lozano with the LAPD Northeast Division said at about 10:30 pm. No shooting had taken place, he said.

A police helicopter has been circling in the residential area northwest of Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Some residents said the search was centered near Waterloo and Montana. One person near Coronado Terrace and Reservoir Street said there were numerous patrol cars in the area, and officers were checking cars as they drove through.

"You have a minute to surrender," was hear from the helicopter loudspeaker.