Echo Park -- Police sealed off streets tonight as they searched for a suspected gang member.
Officers have recovered a gun but are still searching for the suspect, Lt. Louie Lozano with the LAPD Northeast Division said at about 10:30 pm. No shooting had taken place, he said.
A police helicopter has been circling in the residential area northwest of Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard.
Some residents said the search was centered near Waterloo and Montana. One person near Coronado Terrace and Reservoir Street said there were numerous patrol cars in the area, and officers were checking cars as they drove through.
"You have a minute to surrender," was hear from the helicopter loudspeaker.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.