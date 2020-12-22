Police have released video of a pair of armed robbery suspects who held up two stores in one day, early this month - one store in Echo Park, and one in Historic Filipinotown. Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

The two men first hit an Echo Park convenience store on the 1300 block of Temple Street on Dec. 5, at around 3 p.m. They approached the counter and pointed what seemed to be a handgun at the employee, demanding money from the register. The suspects then fled in a brown or gray Chevy Malibu.

A few hours later that day, at around 8:28 p.m., the same two men went into a discount store in Historic Filipinotown, on the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard, brandishing handguns while demanding money. After employees handed over money from the register along with some other items from the store, the robbers fled in the same Chevy Malibu.

The suspects are both described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, standing five-feet, eight-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. One suspect has facial hair, weighs about 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red Golden State baseball cap, gray shirt, and black pants. The other suspect weighs about 150 pounds, and was wearing a dark-colored Lakers hat, white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or suspect identification is urged to contact Rampart Area Gang Detectives at (213) 484-3660. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the 24-Hour Anonymous Tip Line at 1-877-LAPD 24-7 (1-877-527-3247), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, beginning all text messages with the letters “LAPD.”