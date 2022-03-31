memorial to echo park hit-and-run victim

Memorial to Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, who was struck and killed on Sunset Boulevard in Feb. 2020. Her husband, Juan Monroy Bahena, died from his injuries about three months later.

Echo Park - Authorities today identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple in two years ago.

Angelique Teresa Chaidez, 46, is wanted for questioning in the Feb. 24, 2020 crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Morena Del Carmen Alvarado-Lopez, 58, and her husband, Juan Monroy Bahena, 71, had left the Club Bahia nightclub and were walking northbound on Sunset near White Knoll at about 12:50 a.m. when they were struck by a car and dragged 50 feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where Alvarado-Lopez died of her injuries, police said. Bahena was hospitalized with severe injuries and died on May 28 of that year.

Chaidez is Latina, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has red or blonde hair and blue eyes. She has previously lived in Whittier, Bell, Covina and Commerce.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

