Blue Lives Matter event at Elysian Park

Blue Lives Matter supporters gathered at Elysian Park for a picnic.

Echo Park -- The neighborhood's two main parks were the site of political activism today.

In Elysian Park, several vintage squad cars were on display at A Blue Lives Matter event in support of police. 

Meanwhile, at Echo Park Lake, Ktown for All, a group that advocates on behalf of the homeless, set up a mock voting booth as part its "We Got The Power" event focused on the issues homeless residents consider the most important in the Nov. 3 election

