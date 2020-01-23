Echo Park -- A power outage has knocked out service to about 1,700 homes and business customers today, said the L.A. Department of Water and Power.
The outage began shortly after 10 am, according to several Eastsider readers living near Echo Park Lake and sections north of Sunset Boulevard. One reader said traffic signals were out along Riverside Drive near Elysian Park.
Partial service has been restored, said LADWP spokeswoman vonda Paige. But crews are continuing to make repairs with power expected to be fully restored this afternoon.
The cause of the outage is under investigation, she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.