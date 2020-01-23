Echo Park -- A power outage has knocked out service to about 1,700 homes and business customers today, said the L.A. Department of Water and Power.

The outage began shortly after 10 am, according to several Eastsider readers living near Echo Park Lake and sections north of Sunset Boulevard. One reader said traffic signals were out along Riverside Drive near Elysian Park.

Partial service has been restored, said LADWP spokeswoman vonda Paige. But crews are continuing to make repairs with power expected to be fully restored this afternoon.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, she said.