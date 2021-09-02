Echo Park - In the saga surrounding Taix restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, there’s now a lawsuit.
The Silver Lake Heritage Trust is charging that the City of Los Angeles violated laws about public meetings while deciding whether to declare the Echo Park building a historic landmark.
The City Council approved the historic nominationon June 2. But, as a result of an amendment by Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, only the building's red-and-white Taix billboard; a vertical red-and-white “Cocktails” sign, and the restaurant’s original cherry wood bar top will be preserved.
The rest of the Sunset Boulevard building would be demolished for a proposed 170 units of housing and 13,000 square feet of retail commercial space, including a place for a smaller version of Taix.
The lawsuit says some members of the public who wanted to speak during some of the meetings were not able to.
“Several members of the public who called in and raised their virtual hands to speak on Item No. 10 - including the applicant and one of the historians who prepared the nomination - were not called on to speak,” the suit states about a meeting on May 4.
Plaintiffs also claim that the public was not properly notified or informed about an amendment from Councilmember O’Farrell.
In a letter to the Council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee, O’Farrell introduced an amendment in which the building would not be honored as a monument. Instead just the business along with a few artifacts would be protected by the landmark designation.
In his letter, O’Farrell noted that the Cultural Heritage Commission did not recommend preserving the building for its architectural quality, but only for its broad cultural, economic, and social history - as a business.
The suit seeks to nullify the June 2 Council decision about Taix’s historical status, and to charge Councilmember O’Farrell with a misdemeanor law against hiding information from the public.
The City Attorney’s office and Councilmember O’Farrell’s office say they will not comment on this pending litigation. The Eastsider has also reached out to the Silver Lake Heritage Trust for any further comment.
Taix restaurant dates back to 1927, when it began in a family-owned hotel Downtown. It did not move into its current location, however, until 1962.
This story it not clear about the details of how this nomination proceeded.
In particular, it says nothing about what is meant by “… the public was not properly notified or informed about …” Mitch O’Farrell’s amendment, apparently added at the committee level, whether that letter to amend the proposal was presented in advance or during the meeting. Was there no notice of that amendment? Was it not presented on the screen at the online meeting for all to be aware of, including its details? Or was it just quietly added and adopted by the committee? We readers can’t tell.
A second spot that is especially confusing is the line about “…some members of the public who wanted to speak during some of the meetings were not able to.” But you speak of only two meetings, and using the word “some” means not all, at least one is excluded from that. Yet, “some” also means more than one. Were any speakers at all allowed at the full Council meeting? Or, did you overlook a critical point, did O’Farrell have the entire matter put on the full Council’s consent calendar, which means there will be no discussion of it by the council and no testimony taken on it during the meeting, the motion will carry on a unanimous vote.
O’Farrell has a long history now of playing that game at Council and denying the public to speak in opposition to what he wants, and he always favors maximum development. City Attorney Mike Feuer has previously issued a dubious formal opinion stating that the state law requiring public comment be allowed at meetings is satisfied by allowing comments at only the committee level, where only five of the 15 council members will hear it. O’Farrell uses that as a weapon to squelch opposition by then putting the matter on the full Council’s consent calendar. The full Council will never hear the comments — and neither will the news media at the full Council meetings, but not at committee meetings.
Feuer’s official opinion is not law; what it is is protection for the Council members from personal liability if they do not allow testimony at the full Council meeting — and so they have nothing to lose. This opinion could very well be challenged in this lawsuit — if O’Farrell played that game. We cannot tell if testimony was taken at the full Council. If Feuer’s opinion were challenged and overturned, it could be a major, and overdue, shakeup of how the Council, and O’Farrell in particular, operates.
