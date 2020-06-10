Echo Park - Building next to one of the neighborhood's landmark hillside stairways is bound to raise hackles. So it is with plans to build two townhouse condominiums at the base to the Laveta Terrace Stairs.

A developer has proposed constructing a pair of three-bedroom/three bathroom townhomes next to the stairs in the 1300 block of Laveta, north of Sunset Boulevard. Each condo would be three stories of living space over a street level garage. Being on a hillside lot, the base of the town homes would cut into the slope so that the backs of the garages would be below ground level. The front would rise four stories from the street.

An online petition opposing the project has gathered more than 500 signatures.

"If anything has to be built, it should fit in with what our neighborhood already looks like - humble," said Laura Laubach, moved to Laveta Terrace in 2018, and lives across from the stairs. "Not, four-story modern condo blocks that will tower above the historic neighborhood."

Laubach initiated the online petition, and said she will be presenting other opposition petitions at a hearing on June 10.

The developer, of course, knows about the situation, according to Tony Russo, a project manager with Crest Real Estate.

“The client is aware of the historic stairway as is the City and knows that any damage that could potentially occur during construction would need to be repaired,” Russo said.

The architect for the project is Simon Storey of Anonymous Architects. Though a full rendering for the project is not yet available, Russo said it could bear some resemblance to Storey’s own house - nicknamed the Eel’s Nest - on nearby Fairbanks Place. But the Laveta project would have with smaller windows.

The proposal is still in a very early stage, Russo added. So many details in the project could change.

The Laveta Terrace Stairway is among the wider sets of hillside public stairways in Echo Park. It has multiple landings along the climb up, and leads to a street lined on both sides with palm trees when it rejoins Laveta Terrace on the 1300 block.