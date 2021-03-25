Several arrests were made after an unlawful assembly declared

Sunset Boulevard and several other streets are closed

Time is running out for the few, final residents of Echo Park Lake encampment

Echo Park - It was another night of unrest in Echo Park as police and protesters faced off in the heart of the neighborhood over the removal of the large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake.

Police and news helicopters hovered in the skies for hours as large contingents of LAPD officers in riot gear formed lines on Sunset Boulevard and other locations to push protesters into small pockets.

After an unlawful assembly was declared shortly before 9 pm, a line of police headed toward about 100 protesters who had gathered in the intersection of Sunset and Lemoyne Street and refused to leave. Officers pushed the crowd to the west down Sunset.

Police also advanced on demonstrators a block south on Lemoyne near Echo Park Lake.

LA Times reporters at the scene said that at least 30 people have been transported to jails. People were seen being loaded into buses and vans on Park Avenue on the north side of Echo Park Lake.

Officers fired pellets or rubber bullets as they walked toward protesters in almost face-to-face confrontations in the parking lots south of Sunset Boulevard.

We are sandwiched between police lines at Park and Lemoyne pic.twitter.com/YkK8HFWYzG — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) March 26, 2021

LAPD violently arresting a protestor earlier near Lemoyne and Park Ave. Dozens of protestors and media have been boxed in. Nobody is able to leave. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/3hh6kOLERi — Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) March 26, 2021

Moments ago: LAPD aiming and firing rubber bullets at protesters in Echo Park. #EchoParkRiseUp pic.twitter.com/dKTJZe7GQg — Christian Monterrosa (@chrismatography) March 26, 2021

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said those who remained living in the park tonight and turned down housing offers will be unable to stay after the park closure goes into effect. That was to take place at 10:30 pm today. LA Time reporter Benjamin Oreskes said officers were stopping by each tent tonight and offering services or housing for those who remained.

“I urge calm and cooperation tonight at Echo Park as we continue our work to move the final few people experiencing homelessness from the park into transitional housing," said Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell in a statement. "We made significant progress today toward our goal of housing everyone at the park and moved an additional 32 unhoused individuals into transitional housing."

I’m happy to report that we have shelter available for anyone who is seeking to be housed tonight. LAHSA is ready to engage them in the process to move them into transitional housing with supportive services and medical care if needed. Those who decline this offer for housing will be unable to stay after the park closure is in effect.”

Tonight's protests and police activity come one day after officials fenced off Echo Park Lake and moved ahead with relocating people out of the park and into hotels and shelters.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As officers stood guard, workers began to install fencing around the park after things calmed down. "People currently in the park will be allowed to stay overnight, but will not be allowed to come and go," the LAPD said on Twitter.

The protests were staged by activists and allies of the homeless after City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell announced earlier this week that the park would be closed and fenced off to repair an estimated $500,000 in repairs.

As of this morning, 166 people who have been living at the lake have been moved into housing and shelters, according to officials. Tonight, the Daily News reported that less than 20 people remaining living at the lake.

LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) assisted with the removal of all volunteer storage items and property, removing trash and hazardous materials, and taking all unattended personal belongings that remained on-site to one of two LASAN storage facilities for retrieval by the owners.

All personal property is to be removed from the park by 10:30 pm today, according to notices posted by city. Property left behind will be stored for a minimum of 30 days.

More Echo Park Tent City Stories

A tent city has become part of the landscape and art of Echo Park

• Woman dies in tent at Echo Park Lake

• Echo Park Lake homelessness raises concerns about hygiene and health

• 100 Tents & Counting: Homeless encampment continues to grow at Echo Park Lake

City News Service contributed to this report

This story has been updated and revised to account for new information and details