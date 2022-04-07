Echo Park -- It looks like a plan is in the works to revive a long-vacant restaurant space.
The city Planning Department has scheduled an April 26 public hearing to review an applicant's request to serve a full-line of alcohol as part of a new restaurant at the corner of Echo Park and Montana avenues.
The new restaurant would be located in a building at the corner of Echo Park and Montana avenues that has sat empty since The Whisperer closed nearly five years ago. The new restaurant would seat 46 diners inside and 28 more outdoors, according to the application.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the name of the applicant.
