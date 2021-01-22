Echo Park - The city’s Cultural Heritage Commission agreed Thursday to consider a some "Hopi Village” style bungalows along Avon Park Terrace as a possible Historic-Cultural Monument.

The Atwater Bungalows along the 1400 block of W. Avon Park Terrace - at the northwest edge of Elysian Park - is a cluster of at least 10 residences, built variously between 1908 and 1939. But the monument application mainly focuses on just two of the structures - 1431 and 1433 Avon Park, designed by architect Robert Stacy-Judd, and built between 1930 and 1931.

“Each demonstrates significant attention to the characteristics of the Pueblo Revival style popular in Los Angeles from 1905 to 1940,” according to John Wingler of the Echo Park Historical Society, who prepared the nomination.

Pueblo features include exposed, protruding beams, protruding rain spouts, adobe-like stucco with rounded corners, and rough, heavy wooden lintels over deeply inset door and window frames.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Thursday, Winglet highlighted the style of the Stacy-Judd buildings by showing pictures of them alongside photos of actual pueblo settlements, showing the similarities of style and structure.

The hearing also including an impromptu conversation with the buildings’ owner, Toby Atwater, great-grandson of Dr. H. Gale Atwater, a dentist who started buying the multiple properties on that lot in 1922, and who commissioned Stacy-Judd for the two Hopi bungalows.

Commission members said they will be determining whether to focus monument status on the entire plot of at least 10 residences, or whether they will only focus on the two Stacy-Judd buildings. Other bungalows on the site include Craftsman-style and mid-century modern, Wingler noted in his report.

A tour of the entire site is being planned.