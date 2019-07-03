Echo Park -- What's going on at the House of Spirits, the neighborhood liquor store with the iconic neon signs?

The Echo Park Avenue store has remained closed since a fire broke out in the back of the building during a December rain storm. This week, the parking lot in front of the store was fenced in.

Word on the street is that the building is going to go up for sale. But that could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the House of Spirits' liquor license has been "surrendered" to state authorities, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control. But that doesn't mean the owner has permanently closed, said an agency spokesman. It could just mean they have suspended operations temporarily, he said.

The store in the 1300 block of Echo Park just north of Sunset Boulevard was a convenient spot for residents to stop by to pick up some booze, soda or a $15 million Lotto ticket on the way home.

But even those who never set foot in the store were familiar with the store's whimsical signs, which, when they worked, depicted puffs of smoke rising from the chimney of a tiny cottage.

If you got any tips about the House of Spirits, send them our way.