Thinking of taking a break by hiking the trails of Elysian Park? Think again.

While the park remains open, hiking and walking trails in Elysian and other city parks are closed until further notice, in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Rangers have been active in the city's second largest park, warning visitors to stay off the Elysian Park trails and park roads. And if warnings don't work, tougher penalties might be imposed, say parks officials.

A reader who contacted The Eastsider reported seeing park rangers in two large SUVs on the paths last week, writing people up near Park Drive on the west side of the park. The reader also said authorities also seem to be patrolling from the air.

"The Rangers are only warning individuals who are violating these orders, no citations are being issued," said Rose Watson, Public Information Director with the Department of Recreation and Parks. "However, citations are being issued for violations such as smoking, parking illegally, drinking alcohol, and dogs off-leash."

In addition to the trails being closed, all playgrounds and recreation facilities are closed in Elysian Park, and at parks across the city.

If the city ever does start issuing citations just for hiking on trails that are closed, the violation will be the equivalent of trespassing, with fines possible of up to $250, said Watson.

But enforcing the emergency restrictions is easier said than done in a place like Elysian Park, with an unfenced boundary, numerous points of entry and remote trails. Many walkers and runners simply go around or under the yellow caution tape strung up at trail heads. Shredded caution tape can be seen all over the park.

With the summer-like weather expected for the rest of the week, some officials have expressed concern that some resident might become more careless about staying at home and obeying social-distancing outdoors.

"Now is the time for us to continue staying at home," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis during a public health update on Tuesday. "This [stay-at-home] order remains in place to protect you."