Echo Park - Barlow Respiratory Hospital was hit by a ransomware attack over the summer, and its data was posted on the ransomware gang’s dark web site, the hospital said.

No patients "were at risk of harm" and hospital operations continued without interruption, the hospital said in statement. However, "we learned that some data was removed from certain backup systems and has been published to a website where criminals post stolen data, also known as the 'dark web."

Barlow, which was founded more than a century ago, did not say when the attack took place or who may have been responsible. It did not say whether or not it paid ransom.

Reports in ZDNet and HIPAA Journal said the suspected group used ransomware on August 27 to encrypt hospital files. The attack affected some IT systems, but the hospital was still able to continue to operate under its emergency procedures, according to a statement from Barlow.

Barlow is one of numerous hospitals and medical facilities that have been targeted by ransomware groups in recent months.

Barlow said it is working with law enforcement and a cybersecurity firm to determine what information might have been taken. It is also looking into how it can strengthen its security systems to defend itself against future attacks.

“If necessary, we will notify the individuals whose information may have been involved, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, in due course,” Barlow said.