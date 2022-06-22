“Ur noise level is OUT OF CONTROL,” said one Twitter user who said they lived blocks away. "Feel sorry for anyone that lives closer."
In social media posts earlier this month, Angelus Temple abruptly announced that services were being moved online "to maintain the safety of our church" during repairs to the celling of the domed church. Later, the church said Sunday morning and Thursday evening services and music would be moved to the top the parking garage next door due to "construction issues."
What those repairs and construction issues are not known. The church did not respond to requests for details.
City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said his office is working with police and the temple to address the complaints and help the congregation find alternatives. "We are unequivocally opposed to the unpermitted, amplified sound emanating from the top of the temple's parking lot," O'Farrell said in a statement.
Until things quiet down, one resident near the church said he is closing the windows and turning up his music "to drown out the unwelcome day-long dirge that begins as early as 8:30am on a Sunday morning."
