Angelus Temple exterior 11-18-20

Echo Park -  The sounds of a live and loud band have been reverberating across the neighborhood on recent Sunday mornings, generating complaints and questions of where all that noise is coming from.

It turns out that music booming for blocks around is coming from church services being held atop the parking garage of Angelus Temple, across from Echo Park Lake. 

“Ur noise level is OUT OF CONTROL,” said one Twitter user who said they lived blocks away. "Feel sorry for anyone that lives closer." 

In social media posts earlier this month, Angelus Temple abruptly announced that services were being moved online "to maintain the safety of our church" during repairs to the celling of the domed church. Later, the church said Sunday morning and Thursday evening services and music would be moved to the top the parking garage next door due to "construction issues."

What those repairs and construction issues are not known. The church did not respond to requests for details. 

City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said his office is working with police and the temple to address the complaints and help the congregation find alternatives. "We are unequivocally opposed to the unpermitted, amplified sound emanating from the top of the temple's parking lot," O'Farrell said in a statement.

Until things quiet down, one resident near the church said he is closing the windows and turning up his music "to drown out the unwelcome day-long dirge that begins as early as 8:30am on a Sunday morning."

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments