Echo Park -- Less than 10% of the 183 homeless people removed from the Echo Park Lake encampment a year ago have been placed in long-term housing so far, according to a report published today.

The UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy analyzed data from the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and found that:

• 17 are currently in housing. Four found housing on their own, four were placed in Project Homekey sites (which are hotels and motels), four were given subsidized rentals and five were provided with permanent housing with support services.

• 48 people are waiting for housing, many in Project Roomkey sites.

• 15 have returned to the street.

• 6 have died since last March

• The location of 82 residents were unknown to LAHSA.

• The report does not include information about 15 people.

"Many of the Echo Park Lake placements were in Project Roomkey, a temporary program that utilizes hotel rooms as non-congregate shelter but presented to residents facing displacement as a guaranteed path to housing," according to "(Dis)Placement: The Fight for Housing and Community after Echo Park Lake."

"While the unhoused are willing to repeatedly respond to street outreach and enroll in programs, the system is a shuffle, where people are moved from one placement to another creating the appearance of activity but with little change in their housing status."

Researchers, who interviewed 41 of the park's former residents, noted that that those who were housed found housing "mainly through social networks and community support."

Councilman Challenges Report

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who came under fire from many homeless advocates during and after the clearing of the park's encampment, challenged some of characterizations in the report.

"The situation that existed at Echo Park Lake prior to March 2021 was not safe for anyone -- housed or unhoused, many of whom were being victimized themselves. The claim that the city `staged a police invasion' is untrue," O'Farrell said Wednesday in response to the report. "What actually happened was a three-month outreach process that led to a warm handoff to LAHSA and transitional housing placements for nearly 200 people who had been living in a dangerous, deadly environment.

"It is beyond absurd to claim that Echo Park Lake -- where people were living in squalor and filth, in an environment that included rampant open- air drug use, at least one drive-by shooting, at least one machete attack, reported prostitution, reported trafficking, and four deaths -- was somehow more humane than living in a safe, secure, managed environment."

Protests of March 2021

The removal effort on March 25, 2021, was met with large protests, in which hundreds of officers descended on Echo Park and arrested about 180 people, including journalists. Protesters blasted the city for forcing the park's residents out of an area that had grown into what they called a supportive community during the pandemic -- including a vegetable garden, working showers and a shared kitchen.

A coalition of faculty at USC, UCLA, UC Irvine and Occidental College came out against the clearing, writing a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti in opposition in the days after the park was closed. The letter pointed out that most of the housing options were temporary and some were in congregate shelters amid a pandemic.

But neighborhood's residents had also complained about the group's trash and said they no longer felt safe visiting the park, and city officials said multiple deaths and instances of sexual abuse had occurred in the encampment.