Glen Phillips placed this flyer in Elysian Park in hopes of finding the person who saved his life.

Echo Park — Glen Phillips has now lived long enough to watch his daughter graduate from UC Santa Cruz. But he still hasn’t been able to thank the man who saved his life.

Phillips is the Elysian Park jogger who last April was kept alive by CPR after suffering a heart attack near the Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. Since then, he’s held a press conference, and his story has appeared on CBS and NBC — all to find the man who appeared seemingly out of nowhere at precisely the moment when Phillips needed him.

