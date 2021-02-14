Echo Park crash

Crash scene at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

Echo Park -- One car rolled over in a collision involving multiple vehicles Saturday night at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue.

But apparently no one sustained any major injuries in the crash, which took place shortly after 10 pm.

LA Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said the department did not transport anyone to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were available. 

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments