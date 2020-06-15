L.A. firefighters responded to a rubbish fire that broke out this afternoon at a homeless encampment in an underpass below the 101 Freeway.
The fire in the 500 block of Coronado Street and the 101 Freeway was reported at about 4 pm, said Nicholas Prange with the L.A. Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries, but the thick black smoke from the blaze was visible for miles.
This story was updated with information from LAFD.
LA fire, 101 North Fire bear rampart exit. It’s hot in the city and things are burning. Silverlake south, echonpark area pic.twitter.com/W5LisE3NGI— Letopho (@letopho) June 15, 2020
Large fire under the 101 Freeway. 🔥#losangelesfire #lafire #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nOVL0NDE0G— Sam (@WyMeRzz) June 15, 2020
Echo Park homies all good there this looks a bit nastier than usual.. pic.twitter.com/VYJPTSY5hB— BOTTOCELLI (@bot106) June 15, 2020
