Echo Park -- A vacant restaurant was damaged early this morning by an outdoor rubbish fire that also scorched part of the interior.

The blaze, a video of which was posted on Citizen, blackened one side of the building at Sunset Boulevard and Reservoir Street that most recently housed a Baby Blues BBQ, and before that Costa Alegre, a Mexican restaurant. The building is next to Taix French restaurant, which did not appear to be damaged.

The fire, reported at 3:18 am, was quickly extinguished after starting on the outside of the building, said L.A. Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange. There were no reports of injury.

Charred debris and shopping cars remained on the Reservoir Street side of the building. The kitchen appeared to have sustained smoke and water damage.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

The building has been vacant since Baby Blues closed.