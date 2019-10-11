Echo Park -- Pedestrians are going to love it. Drivers probably not so much. On Thursday afternoon, officials turned on the neighborhood's newest stop light at Sunset Boulevard and Portia Street.

After year of complaints, requests and even a Go Fund Me fundraiser, city workers were spotted on Thursday installing a traffic signal at Sunset Boulevard and Portia Street.

There had already been a flashing yellow light at the T-intersection that would warn motorists that a pedestrian was trying to cross Sunset. But many residents said it fell way short of what is needed at the busy intersection that has grown more busy thanks to new restaurants and bars.

While the new light might slow down drivers on Sunset, it does make turning left from Portia much safer and easier.