ECHO PARK -- A shooting suspect apparently collided with several cars during a brief police pursuit this afternoon.

The pursuit began after officers responded to a shooting shortly after 3 pm near 3rd and Witmer in the Westlake District, according to an LAPD spokeswoman. One person was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then apparently crashed into several vehicles while being pursued by police.

One officer at the corner of Temple and Glendale said that two vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident. A third vehicle, which was left facing opposing traffic, was located about a block away at Temple and Union.

An LAFD ambulance was at the scene but no one was injured in the collisions, she said.

Officers searched the area for the suspect or suspects, at least one of whom was apprehended, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

NBC4 reports that the shooting started at or near a laundromat on 3rd Street.