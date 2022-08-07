Echo Park -- Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County?
Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Echo Park -- Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County?
Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles.
Arte para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia features more than 75 artworks that depict imagery of culture, family, community and urban life. The show runs until June of 2023.
The Eastsider profiled Garcia, born and raised in Boyle Heights, last fall.
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.