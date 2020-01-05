Echo Park -- A small rubbish fire blackened the entrance to the Edendale branch library early this morning, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire appeared to cause only minor damage, shattering part of a glass door and leaving the walls smeared with black soot. Burned garments were piled on to the sidewalk outside the library at 2011 W. Sunset Blvd.

LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said the fire was reported at 12:37 a.m. But he had no further information on the blaze or what might have caused it.

The Eastsider has contacted the LAPD and library department for more details.