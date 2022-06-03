We asked our readers how they would deter those dangerous stunts on this super-steep street. "Speed bumps" were the most popular of three choices that were included in an Eastsider Poll:
But, our readers offered up their own ideas for putting the brakes on the stunts:
Jane. S suggests:
"Install a pass-through card system where each driver inserts their self-identified, micro-chipped card into a slot after which an access arm comes up for them to use the street. That’ll quash them right away!
Sandy D. says:
"How about using technology to imbed a spike strip in the pavement that is activated when a car hits a certain speed?"
Over on Facebook, there were more ideas:
"Pass around the hat to the hundreds of millionaires in the neighborhood to hire a security guard." -- Wes L.
"Just put a concrete center divider at the crest of the hill." -- Dave P.
"Make it an In N Out drive-thru. No one drives fast through those." -- Eric B.
How would you steer stunt drivers away from Baxter Street?
Feel free to add your ideas in the comments section.
You voted:
(0) comments
