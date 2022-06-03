Echo Park - Last month we published a follow up story on the "Flying Tesla" and the other stunt drivers on Baxter Street.

We asked our readers how they would deter those dangerous stunts on this super-steep street.  "Speed bumps" were the most popular of three choices that were included in an Eastsider Poll:

Flying Tesla Poll Results

Poll results as of June 1, 2022

But, our readers offered up their own ideas for putting the brakes on the stunts:

Jane. S suggests:

"Install a pass-through card system where each driver inserts their self-identified, micro-chipped card into a slot after which an access arm comes up for them to use the street. That’ll quash them right away!

Sandy D. says:

"How about using technology to imbed a spike strip in the pavement that is activated when a car hits a certain speed?" 

Over on Facebook, there were more ideas:

"Pass around the hat to the hundreds of millionaires in the neighborhood to hire a security guard." -- Wes L.

"Just put a concrete center divider at the crest of the hill." -- Dave P.

"Make it an In N Out drive-thru. No one drives fast through those." -- Eric B.

How would you steer stunt drivers away from Baxter Street?

Feel free to add your ideas in the comments section.

