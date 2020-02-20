Echo Park -- A developer has proposed building a 4-story apartment building on Echo Park Avenue on a site now occupied by a 105-year-old residence, according to an application filed with the planning department.

The 27-unit project would be part of a batch of residential developments that are currently under construction or are in the planning stages that would be noticeably higher than most existing buildings on Echo Park Avenue, where most structures are one or two stories and under 45-feet in height.

Marina Del Rey-based Hunter Kenihan is seeking to construct a 56-foot-high building - which is taller than would normally be allowed -- in return for reserving three apartments for very low income tenants. The project at 1449 Echo Park Ave. would also contain a small amount of commercial space and subterranean parking.

A rendering of the project shows a narrow, contemporary-style building rising twice as high as neighboring structures.

The building would be located across the street from where a landowner abandoned plans to demolish a 1920s bungalow court for new housing after the property was declared a historic landmark.