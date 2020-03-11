Echo Park -- A real estate investment and development firm is planning to build a nine-story, 185-room hotel at the southern edge of the neighborhood.

The proposed hotel by EKN Development Group would rise in the 100 block of Glendale Boulevard on a partially vacant corner lot near the First Street Bridge, according to a filing with the Planning Department and the information on the company website.

Renderings of the project show a contemporary-style building with large windows. A portion of the building overhangs a corner of the site, according to renderings posted last year.

It's the same site where a 55-unit residential project with a gym and cafe had been proposed nearly three years ago.

But this latest project is far bigger and more ambitious. The project, according to the planning department filing, would require the demolition of two existing buildings and combine nine contiguous lots on nearly an acre of land for the nine-story hotel.

A description of the project on the EKN website describes it as a 185-room hotel with a rooftop bar and pool as well as a restaurant.

"When completed the hotel will offer an unparalleled experience for guests and shine new light on the rapidly gentrifying area of the city," said EKN.

The filing with the planning department is asking the city to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on the site as well as the construction of a hotel within 500 feet of a residential area.

The Eastsider has contacted the developer for more information.

The southern edge of Echo Park where Glendale Boulevard bends under the First Street Bridge is shaping up to be a major spot for new and big development.

Across the street from the new hotel, a 7-story apartment building with 102 units to be constructed on the site of the former Bob Baker Marionette Theatre at 1st and Toluca streets.

A few blocks north, a different developer has received city approval to build an 88-room hotel on Palo Alto Street next to the 101 Freeway.