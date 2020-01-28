Echo Park -- A man has been apprehended in connection with a head-on, hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead late last week, police announced today.

Ilya Foks was located near the 8300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and taken into custody without incident early this morning, the LAPD said in a statement. He was booked on suspicion of Vehicular Manslaughter and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Police said Foks, who they believe to be homeless, was driving an allegedly stolen 2019 BMW M4 westbound on Sunset Boulevard near Douglas Street when he veered into the eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard and crashed head-on into a 2004 Toyota Corolla. He then fled on foot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

Paramedics took the driver of the Toyota to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was identified as 61-year-old Rosa Garcia of Los Angeles, police said

The BMW was reported stolen, Sgt. D. Steussie of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division said. Investigators were able to identify the suspect because he left his wallet and driver license behind, Steussie said.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run to take place at the same intersection in the past month. On Dec. 19, a 60-year-old pedestrian who was apparently running after a bus was killed after being struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Foks was asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Jose De Leon at 213-833-3713 or 213-256-4844 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

This story has been updated with new information about the crash and suspect.