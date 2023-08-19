Showery rains containing strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. High near 75F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..
Tonight
Showery rains will be accompanied by very heavy downpours and strong gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A man suspected of being involved in the robberies of six taco vendors in less than a two-hour span has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday evening.
Stayshawn Stephens was identified as one of the male suspects involved in the crime spree and was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery, police said. Stephens is being held on $1.3 million bail.
According to police, there were two to four suspects involved in the crimes, described only as men in their mid-20s to early 30s who wore dark clothing.
"During each incident, the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, demanded money and made their escape in a white sedan," police said.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The robberies occurred between 9:40 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hollywood, the Westlake district, Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.
The robberies occurred at:
In Hollywood Division, in the 5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard;
In Rampart Division, in the 300 block of South Bixel Street and in the 600 block of South Union Avenue;
In Northeast Division, in the 1500 block of North Alvarado Boulevard
In Central Division, in the 900 block of South Broadway.
It was not known if the suspects were involved in other recent similar crimes.
Anyone with information on the robberies was urged to call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division at 213-486-6833 or 213-486-6840. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS; or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.