A man suspected of being involved in the robberies of six taco vendors in less than a two-hour span has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday evening.

Stayshawn Stephens was identified as one of the male suspects involved in the crime spree and was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery, police said. Stephens is being held on $1.3 million bail.

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

