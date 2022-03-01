A stolen car suspect who nearly hit a pedestrian and a dog during a police pursuit is at large today after police called off the pursuit.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department began pursuing the suspect in the Echo Park area around 11:20 p.m. Monday and the chase moved to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and residential streets through Echo Park, Silver Lake and near Dodger Stadium before driving back though Echo Park, with the driver at times driving on the wrong side of the street at high speeds.

While driving through Koreatown, the suspect nearly struck a pedestrian and a dog before heading toward the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles.

CBS 2 reported that LAPD had canceled the pursuit just after 11:30 p.m. Monday due in part to the suspect's reckless and dangerous driving as the suspect left West Adams and headed toward the Santa Monica (10) Freeway.

Television cameras last showed the suspect driving westbound on the freeway.