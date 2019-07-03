Echo Park -- The swan-shaped pedal boats introduced at Echo Park Lake last year have proven extremely popular, with an ever expanding fleet floating cross the water. Now, those same swan boats outlined in ribbons of LED lights are now plying the waters of Echo Park Lake at night.

It's the first time in memory that the pedal boats have operated in the evening at the lake. The Night Ride Hours will allow swan boat passengers to pedal their way across the lake until 10 pm seven days a week through September 30, according to Wheel Fun Rentals, which operates the concession.

The first evening of Night Rides found many park visitors snapping photos of the illuminated swan boats floating across the lake.

Looks like those swans boats will be putting in long days and nights for the rest of the summer.