Echo Park -- The swan-shaped pedal boats introduced at Echo Park Lake last year have proven extremely popular, with an ever expanding fleet floating cross the water. Now, those same swan boats outlined in ribbons of LED lights are now plying the waters of Echo Park Lake at night.
It's the first time in memory that the pedal boats have operated in the evening at the lake. The Night Ride Hours will allow swan boat passengers to pedal their way across the lake until 10 pm seven days a week through September 30, according to Wheel Fun Rentals, which operates the concession.
The first evening of Night Rides found many park visitors snapping photos of the illuminated swan boats floating across the lake.
Looks like those swans boats will be putting in long days and nights for the rest of the summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Those boats are gorgeous at night! Fabulous photos, Jesus!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.