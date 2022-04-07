Echo Park - The man behind an ill-fated vegan deli is returning to the neighborhood with a different concept: A fusion-style taco stand -- with cocktails.

Restauranteur Joshua Pourgol is setting up a branch of Tacos tu Madre, which already has locations in Los Feliz, Westwood, and Larchmont. Some of his plans were revealed in a Planning Department filing use permit in which he is seeking to serve a full line of alcohol. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 25.

The permit application emphasizes the vegan and vegetarian choices at Tacos tu Madres. Vegetarian offerings include vegan banh mi, fried avocado, and vegan eggplant soyrizo picadillo. But other Tacos tu Madre around town also offer an international variety of meats, including carnitas, carne asada, sweet-and-sour chicken, Korean-style barbecue, and even pastrami. Vegetarian offerings include vegan banh mi, fried avocado, and vegan eggplant soyrizo picadillo.

The new Tacos tu Madre would take over a building at the corner of Echo Park and Montana avenues that has sat empty since The Whisperer closed nearly five years ago.

This is not Pourgol’s first enterprise in the neighborhood - or even along the street. Back at the end of 2018, he opened the vegan Counterpart Deli just two blocks north, at Echo Park and Delta avenues. But Counterpart closed at the end of 2020 under a different owner.