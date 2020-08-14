Echo Park -- A walk-up coronavirus testing site is scheduled to open today at the Edendale branch library on Sunset Boulevard.
The mobile unit will be able to test as many as 400 people a day, half from reservations and half from walk-ins, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced earlier this week.
Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, whose Council District 13 includes Echo Park, said the mobile testing unit will be located in front of the library at 2011 Sunset Blvd. from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. The library has remained closed to the public in response to the pandemic.
The testing center opens Friday and will replace the walk-up center currently operating out of Carbon Health, an urgent care center facility, located just west of Alvarado.
The tests are free and, appointments can be made online.
