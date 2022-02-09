Echo Park - Can't afford a home in your neighborhood?

Suppose instead you could invest in neighborhood real estate the same way you might buy stock in a company -- for as little as $100. Just what you could afford. No mortgage and you would still reap the rewards of rising property values and rents.

That was the community wealth-building idea behind Nico, a neighborhood real estate investment trust with a portfolio of three Echo Park apartments buildings.

But after a nearly 2-year run, the experiment has ended.

Last fall, Nico bought back its shares from 347 investors and its buildings are now for sale as the company explores its options.

The pilot project began in Echo Park “because of this neighborhood’s diversity, culture, and history of leadership around new ideas,” according to Max Levine, co-founder and CEO of Nico.

Homeownership Out of Reach

“Echo Park is home to about 45,000 people. For the vast majority of them, owning property in their neighborhood is out of reach," he said. "By lowering the barrier to owning shares of local real estate so significantly, Nico’s model represented an opportunity for many more people to build financial wealth by investing in their own neighborhood.”

Nico did appear to attract many investors whose income would have made it difficult to buy a home at current prices. Nearly 37% earned less than $50,000, according to a company survey.

So what happened?

To make the project work, Nico needed enough income and investors to cover the expenses of being a public company and buy more properties. And for that, they hit a spell of bad timing.

Nico, described as the “world’s first real estate investment trust,” launched in March 2020, just as the pandemic shutdown began. Thirty tenants received financial help from its rental assistance program. Investors were also reluctant to part with their cash once the world economy went into shock.

Instead of recruiting more local investors, Nico and its small staff were focused on navigating through the economic fallout.

“Covid compelled us to prioritize the housing stability and security of our residents and commercial tenants over recruitment of new local investors,” according to a company report.

Next Moves

Nico’s three buildings, all built in the 1920s, have a total of 84 apartments. They include the familiar, bright pink "Big Mama's Court" at Echo Park Avenue and Fairbanks Place. Now, the entire portfolio is on the market for a total of $31.125 million.

“We are exploring various options for the portfolio, including selling all of the properties, some of the properties, or holding onto the properties,” Levine said.

Still, Levine said, Nico is taking the lessons learned in Echo Park and perhaps trying this investment model again.

“New instances of Neighborhood REITs (albeit larger ones than the first iteration in Echo Park) are under consideration," he said, "and we are developing technology to further democratize governance and decision making for community wealth-building vehicles moving forward."