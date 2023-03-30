Aerial view of Dodger Stadium and Downtown LA skyline

With the onset of baseball season, some neighborhood spots are getting into the swing of things with various game day specials:

The Douglas - Echo Park bar and pub with the slogan “Good Beer. Cheap Friends” is so close to Dodger Stadium that you can practically hear the roar of the crowd. For opening weekend they're welcoming El Segundo Brewing Co. and Jiant hard kombucha for deals. They'll have other promotions throughout the season, and $4 Golden Road Dodger Blonde pints are available at all times.

