With the onset of baseball season, some neighborhood spots are getting into the swing of things with various game day specials:
The Douglas - Echo Park bar and pub with the slogan “Good Beer. Cheap Friends” is so close to Dodger Stadium that you can practically hear the roar of the crowd. For opening weekend they're welcoming El Segundo Brewing Co. and Jiant hard kombucha for deals. They'll have other promotions throughout the season, and $4 Golden Road Dodger Blonde pints are available at all times.
Frogtown Brewery -This popular Elysian Valley brewery is stepping up to the plate by opening early at 3:00pm, showing the game live inside their Taproom and out in the Beer Garden. Opening day specials include $1 off draft pours for patrons wearing Dodgers gear.
The Gold Room -Long-time watering hole not far from the stadium is offering opening day watch party draft specials and live DJs mixing all day.
Guisados -Never fear: The Dodgerata is back on the menu! Guisados turns its Horchata blue for every home game.
Lowboy -Lowboy in Echo Park is releasing its spring cocktail launch along with an opening day party on Thursday.
More from the stadium
If you choose to eat at Dodger Stadium, there are new food offerings for the 2023 season, including a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, fried cheesecake on a stick, hot link corn dog, and a Mediterranean chicken bowl. Other new additions include Greek fries, a BBQ platter, and a chicken pesto panini.
One last note: new season, new updates at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced new features for the 2023 season, including an upgraded lighting system, player pylons honoring Dodger legends, and improvements to seating and visual displays. The stadium has also become more environmentally friendly with new water valves, low-flush fixtures, and water fill stations for fans. There are also new culinary choices on the menu, and the team is launching a "Dodgers Rewards" program. KTLA
