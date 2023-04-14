Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A police officer looks on as workers haul away items from the Lemoyne Street encampment on Tuesday morning.
Echo Park -- Sanitation workers, a cop, a skip loader and trash trucks descended on Lemoyne Street on Tuesday morning to carry out a cleanup at a controversial and longstanding encampment.
The encampment -- basically a huge pile of debris surrounding a van -- belongs to a woman who has long been a fixture on Lemoyne. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez discussed her encampment last month at a community meeting where he promised to keep homeless residents from moving back to Echo Park Lake.
Soto-Martinez said the woman agreed to move into temporary housing after four weeks of visits to win her confidence. But she still spends her daytime hours on Lemoyne.
In the end, the cleanup turned out to be a work in progress. A day after the cleanup, suitcases, boxes, tree branches and other items were still in the street by the van on Lemoyne.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.