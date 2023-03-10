Estelle Lawton Lindsey house gate

Echo Park -- Behind this fence on the north end of Echo Park Avenue lived the first female member of the L.A. City Council. She was also the council's first female president - for a day. And the first female mayor. Also for a day. Or so.

Estelle Lawton Lindsey was on the Los Angeles City Council from 1915 to 1917, back when council members ran at-large for nine council seats rather than by district. Before that, she had run unsuccessfully for the California State Assembly as a Socialist, back when Los Angeles had 15,000 registered Socialists, “about one-twelfth of the voting strength of the city,” the L.A. Times reported that year.

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments