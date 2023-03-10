Echo Park -- Behind this fence on the north end of Echo Park Avenue lived the first female member of the L.A. City Council. She was also the council's first female president - for a day. And the first female mayor. Also for a day. Or so.
Estelle Lawton Lindsey was on the Los Angeles City Council from 1915 to 1917, back when council members ran at-large for nine council seats rather than by district. Before that, she had run unsuccessfully for the California State Assembly as a Socialist, back when Los Angeles had 15,000 registered Socialists, “about one-twelfth of the voting strength of the city,” the L.A. Times reported that year.
But in the 1915 council race, the Socialists wouldn’t back her. The party required all their candidates to give them a letter of resignation from the City Council - so if a successful candidate did something to displease the partisans, the party would submit their resignation from the city post.
That was against state law, though, and Lindsey wouldn’t do it. She ran as an independent and won.
Barely a month after gaining office, Lindsey acted as council president while the regular president, Martin F. Betkouski, was away. She would later say of her fellow council members, “The men are lovely. They’ve just been eight big brothers to me.”
The council again chose her as president pro-tem the following September. But this time, not only was Betkouski out of town but so was Mayor Charles E. Sebastian.
Estelle Lawton Lindsey sat in the mayor’s office on Sept. 10, 1915, and even on Sept. 11, since the mayor still hadn’t returned, the L.A. Evening Post-Record reported.
One minor glitch from her brief term: In the flurry of papers that passed through her office, she received a summons from Eugenia Porter seeking $117,000 for property damage from lowering the Broadway tunnel. This required a response, or the city would default judgment - and unfortunately, Lindsey took the legal document home with her and forgot about it. It was found in time, but she nearly cost the city what would now be worth about $3.5 million.
Oh well. It was her first day.
After spending her term advocating for cheaper natural gas, a new jail, and safeguards for city employees against loan sharks, Lindsey passed the May 3 primary in 1917 with 19,214 votes, more than any other primary candidate.
But between then and the general election, she was repeatedly hammered for not supporting proposed billboard restrictions. In the June 6 vote, Lindsey came in 16th place and out of office.
Lindsey remained active in city politics after that, serving as a commissioner for the animal services and humane department boards, according to theL.A. Public Library’s website.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
