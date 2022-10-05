Echo Park - The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus bed at Echo Park Lake.
Echo Park - The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus bed at Echo Park Lake.
But this July, the lotus bed was relatively bare.
"It was shocking how few [plant] there were," said Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember Liz Staley at a meeting.
It wasn’t much better last year. Initially planted in the 1920s and restored nearly a decade ago, the lotus bed has steadily shrunk in recent years.
Why? Maybe a lack of nutrients. Or perhaps a lack of attention. It doesn't seem like any city department is responsible for the lake’s famed lotus.
The Department of Recreation and Parks says aquatic plants are the responsibility of LA Sanitation & Environment. But the sanitation department declined to comment beyond what the parks department said.
A report and photos presented to the neighborhood council in June showed how the lotus bed had shrunk since 2013.
In July, Jon Rasmusen with the Pond Company, which had maintained the aquatic plants, told the council that the lotus bed hadn’t seen any major work since it was replanted. The contract to maintain the aquatic plants has expired, but he was trying to negotiate a renewal.
The lotus bed has been in trouble before. It died off in 2008 but was replanted in 2013 after the lake was restored.
But by the 2019 Lotus Festival, the plants were already in short supply. At the time, a Rec & Parks supervisor listed numerous potential problems, from water conditions and a lack of nutrients to birds or fish disturbing the plants. No specific reason, however, was singled out.
Currently, the main issue seems to be the lack of fertilization.
“The lotus is a potted, contained plant,” Rasmussen told the neighborhood council. “If you take any potted contained plant and you don't fertilize it for nine years, any gardener, any farmer would know what would happen to that plant. You need to augment it with some kind of fertilization.”
The neighborhood council is preparing to ask the city to fund more maintenance at the lake, said Staley.
In the meantime, residents like Thomas DeBoe, who has been taking walks around the lake for more than twenty years, have noticed the lack of lotuses.
“Everybody was excited about the return of the lotus,” said DeBoe. “It started gradually declining after that. The last three years … it’s just been dismal.”
