Photos show receding Echo Park Lake lotus bed between 2018 and 2020

Pictures of a receding lotus bed on Echo Park Lake - from a June 13 report from the Pond Company to the City.

Echo Park - The biggest event in the neighborhood is the Lotus Festival, held in July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus bed at Echo Park Lake.

But this July, the lotus bed was relatively bare.

Echo Park Lake lotus are surrounded by water lettuce

Lotus surrounded by water lettuce, which is considered an invasive species.
Water lettuce now covers most of the Echo Park Lake Lotus Bed

