This Sunday, March 20, thousands of runners in the LA Marathon will once again leave from Dodger Stadium early in the morning and cut through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz, on the way to Century City.
If it seems like we already just had the LA Marathon a few months ago ... well ... we did. But the marathon last November was way off schedule - delayed for eight months because of the pandemic. This year, the race returns to its normal springtime slot.
Like last November, the finish line will be at the Avenue of the Stars instead of Santa Monica as in years past. Race organizers made the change after citing a dramatic increase in cost quoted by the city of Santa Monica. Organizers also said the Century City location allows for more post-race activities, such as a larger Finish Festival, concerts, gatherings and VIP entertainment.
The race begins at 6:30 am for Wheelchair/AWD; 6:45 am for the Elite Women; 6:55 am for the Elite Men and Full Field; and 8:15 am for the Charity Challenge.
The marathon is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test for all participants, staff, volunteers, media and spectators entering the starting area at Dodger Stadium. Face coverings will also be required in the starting area, and will be recommended in all other areas.
Road Closures and Parking Restrictions
Parts of the following roads will be closed as part of the course - starting at 4 am and reopening between 9 and 11:30 am, depending on the location. Also, watch for parking restrictions the night before the race:
- Elysian Park Avenue
- Sunset Boulevard
- Cesar Chavez Avenue
- Broadway
- Temple Street
- Edgeware Road
- Bellevue Avenue
- Glendale Boulevard
- Hollywood Boulevard
In addition, parts of some streets will be closed that are off the main course. These will also close at 4 am and reopen by noon:
- Stadium Way
- Figueroa Street
- Beaudry Avenue
- Alvarado Street
- Griffith Park Boulevard
- Fountain Avenue
Some Freeway exits along the 110 and the 101 will also be closed, starting between 3 and 4 am, and reopening between 9:35 am and noon.
Finally, here are a few good spots to watch the runners in Echo Park and Silver Lake:
- Clinton Stairway above Echo Park Lake
- Coronado Terrace above Sunset Boulevard
- Bellevue and Edgeware Road in Angeleno Heights
