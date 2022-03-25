Echo Park - A Mexican restaurant that closed more than 40 years ago is finally getting its own book.

“A Place at the Nayarit” by USC professor Natalia Molina tells the story behind the Sunset Boulevard restaurant that once occupied the current site of The Echo nightclub. Run by Molina’s grandmother Natalia Barraza, El Nayarit became a center for the local Mexican community - workers and customers alike.

Nayarit showed how restaurants can "serve as social spaces that shape the neighborhoods in which they are located" and "empower those who inhabit the surrounding area,” Molina said in 2019 when she lectured on the topic.

The original El Nayarit operated for several years near Boyle Heights. Barraza moved to a larger, 70-seat location in Echo Park in 1951. In this spot, the restaurant began attracting a loyal clientele that included a mix of working-class Mexicans as well as actors, musicians, and other celebrities.

After Barraza died, her daughter sold the restaurant in the mid-1970s to Cuban owners who kept the Nayarit name, Molina said. After more than 20 years, the building was sold to concert promoter Mitchell Frank, who opened The Echo nightclub on the site in 2001.

Subtitled “How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” the book comes out in April. All proceeds earned during 2022 go to No Us Without You, which provides food relief to undocumented hospitality workers affected by the pandemic.

“I wrote this book with the same goal as No Us Without You,” Molina said. “To support immigrant workers.”