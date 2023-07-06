Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park -- A mural that had stood at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Montana Street since 1995 has been covered over as the building has been renovated to become a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop.
“The World” by artist Theresa Powers was grandfathered in by the City's 2013 mural ordinance, but that inclusion "does not protect the mural from being removed by the property owner," according to Felicia Filer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Public Art Division.
The building had sat vacant since 2017 until renovations began earlier this year. It became a magnet for homeless residents and was frequently tagged and covered with posters and ads. However, the mural remained uncovered for the most part.
Powers, who now lives in San Antonio, said the mural first went up with the support of then-Councilwoman Jackie Goldberg. Back then, Power was a high school teacher living in Echo Park.
The female figure in the painting was modeled on one of her students, and the male was based on her plumber’s son. In the background is Aimee Semple McPherson doing a back-dive off the Angelus Temple.
“The steps of Echo Park and Silver Lake always fascinated me,” Powers added, “so I included them.”
