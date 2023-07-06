'The World' mural in 2020 1200

"The World" mural, from a Google Street photo from December 2020.

Echo Park -- A mural that had stood at the corner of Echo Park Avenue and Montana Street since 1995 has been covered over as the building has been renovated to become a Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop.

“The World” by artist Theresa Powers was grandfathered in by the City's 2013 mural ordinance, but that inclusion "does not protect the mural from being removed by the property owner," according to Felicia Filer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Public Art Division.

Former sight of 'The World' mural 1200

The former site of the mural is now a gray wall. 

