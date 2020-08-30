Three people were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash early tonight in the Echo Park area.
The crash took place just after 6 p.m. at 1200 W. Temple St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Two men in their 30s and a woman believed to be 25 years old were injured, Stewart said.
The victims were transported to a hospital, she said.
The crash was under investigation by Los Angeles police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.