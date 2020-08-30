Three people were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash early tonight in the Echo Park area.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m. at 1200 W. Temple St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Two men in their 30s and a woman believed to be 25 years old were injured, Stewart said.

The victims were transported to a hospital, she said.

The crash was under investigation by Los Angeles police.