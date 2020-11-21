Echo Park -- Several dozen peaceful demonstrators, including a rock band, gathered in an intersection Friday evening in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance and Transgender Awareness Week.
The gathering took place at Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street, and by 7:30 p.m., there were about 100 people blocking the intersection but letting cars and buses slowly pass by.
"Today we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, and we turn our hearts and our minds to all of those who have lost their lives to violence this year," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a video statement Friday.
"At least 36 transgender people, the majority of them Black and Latino transgender women, have been killed in 2020, but we know that number is likely higher because anti-transgender violence is so often unreported or misreported. So we mourn for all of those lost souls today."
Attended the Trans Day of Vengeance event in Echo Park and this rad band of trans women rocked it pic.twitter.com/Uw6BblDuXK— Ryan Photo LAX (@gowithryanPhoto) November 21, 2020
Activists have now taken the street for the “Transgender Day of Revenge” in Echo Park.A Local punk band is playing.#echopark #trans #transgender #lgbtq #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransDayOfRemembrance pic.twitter.com/yrhlvjsxNe— Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) November 21, 2020
Los Angeles city officials gathered at 11 a.m. Wednesday for a virtual event for Transgender Awareness Week, which takes place annually in November.
The event included a moment of silence and a reading of the names of transgender and gender non-conforming people who were killed in the U.S. in 2020.
HRC recorded more violent deaths of transgender and gender non- conforming people in 2020 than any year since it began tracking the violence in 2013.
"Every day is an opportunity to remember the trans community members whose lives were stolen by violence, as well as to fight alongside trans leaders in the fight for trans equality," the Los Angeles LGBT Center said in a statement Friday.
