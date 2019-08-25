Echo Park -- Only a few days after a delivery truck got stuck at Cerro Gordo Street and Echo Park Avenue, a moving truck bottomed out and got stuck this morning at Quintero Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Cerro Gordo and Quintero are among the many steep streets of Echo Park and and Elysian Heights that have trapped many a delivery truck, semi-truck, and even a bus at their peaks and valleys.

If only Waze could tell you how steep those streets were.