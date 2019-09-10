Echo Park -- Two people were left in critical condition Monday night after a crash sent a vehicle careening into a Super 8 Motel before it slammed into a fire hydrant and tree, police said.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of her vehicle after trying to pass a car near Vin Scully Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, said Sgt. Rares Isai with LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

The vehicle crashed against the side of the lobby, before it spun out and hit a fire hydrant and finally came to rest after slamming into a palm tree.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, and passenger were trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition, said Isai.

A video posted on Facebook shows passersby trying to help the persons trapped in the vehicle as water gushes from the broke fire hydrant and steam or smoke rises from the car's engine.

Nobody was in the lobby of the motel at the time of the crash. Cars parked near the collision were struck with debris.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash and their car sustained only minor damage.

An investigation is underway to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, police said.

WHAT A MESS: The lobby of a Super 8 motel in Echo Park is in shambles after a car slammed into it at high speed from Sunset Boulevard. https://t.co/51MODIV8PA pic.twitter.com/ro0h3b5eic — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 10, 2019