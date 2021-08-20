Two new billboards on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park and Silver Lake are pushing social messages rather than traditional commercial ones.

The “Tongvaland” sign at Sunset near Coronado Street in Silver Lake was inspired by the Hollywood sign - or rather its predecessor, the Hollywoodland sign.

No, it’s not advertising an indie series about an alternative reality in which the Native Americans won (though come to think to think of it … can somebody at Netflix take a meeting?). Rather, it’s an art project that honors the history and legacy of the Tongva, the native people who lived in the Los Angeles area before Europeans arrived.

#TONGVALAND consists of seven billboards that will be up throughout the month of August, incorporating fine artwork photography, digital composites, and paintings.

“As a Chemehuevi Indian woman who was born in LA, I wanted to pay homage to the people of the city I love, the original caretakers of Tovaangar,” said Cara Romero, who collaborated with five other artists on the billboards.

Meanwhile, a few blocks east on Sunset in Echo Park, the billboard atop the PETA building features a nude Pamela Anderson in a recreation of the infamous shower scene from “Psycho.” The ad sponsored by PETA is, of course, about animal rights, but also has a message about veganism and water conservation in our time of drought.

“It’s psycho to eat animals,” the billboard says, adding “1 cheeseburger = 50 showers. Go Vegan. Pamela Anderson for PETA.”

This is a reference to the tremendous amount of water it takes to raise cattle, and is also a sideswipe at Gov. Gavin Newsom for recommending that Californians conserve water by taking shorter showers.