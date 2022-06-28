The latest results of the June 7 primary election show the 20-year-old candidate and Echo Park resident with only 6,000 votes, putting him in seventh place in a field of 12 candidates.
Gruenenfelder now returns to his old life, representing District 1 in the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.
What did he learn from the mayoral campaign? Gruenenfelder shared his thoughts with The Eastsider:
• Divisions on the Left
"While I've seen time and time again how the left divides itself among candidates, this race showed just how bruising those divisions can be,” Gruenenfelder said, “and how minor differences on issues like policing and homelessness can tear a field apart.”
• Search for new leaders
“This race highlighted for me again and again just how excited Generation Z is for someone of our generation to step up and run for office,” he said, adding that City Hall must work to engage Gen Z voters.
“Youth turnout in June was heartbreaking, and I don't want to see that happen again in the fall,” he said.
• “Los Angeles Is not for sale.”
“Real solutions win the day,” Gruenenfelder said, “not massive spending.”
This may seem like wishful idealism - until you consider that shopping mall developer Rick Caruso spent just under $41 million on the mayoral primary only to come in second behind Congresswoman Karen Bass. The Gruenenfelder campaign, in contrast, spent only about $4,500.
“Despite massive amounts of spending by business executives, developers, realtors, and landlords -- among other special interests -- in this election, the grassroots is winning out every time,” Gruenenfelder said.
• What next?
Heading for the November runoff, Gruenenfelder plans to focus on getting Gen Z voters registered and making sure they go to the polls.
“We can't have a truly representative government until we all vote,” he said.
