Echo Park -- The upcoming closure of the Echo Park Rite Aid has many, including us, asking what's next for the store that straddles Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

There's no official word on what will replace the chain drug store. But here's how readers responded to our suggestions in a poll:

And some other ideas:

• "I'd like a nicely landscaped mixed-income, multi-unit housing with retail including independent restaurants and shops (no chains) on the first floor" -- Jane N.

• "Trader Joe’s!!!!" -- Valentina A.

• "Big Lots, Aldi's or 99 Store. We don't need another coffee shop!" -- Lupe B.

The store closes on May 19.