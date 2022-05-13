Rite Aid Poll 600

Echo Park -- The upcoming closure of the Echo Park Rite Aid has many, including us, asking what's next for the store that straddles Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street.

There's no official word on what will replace the chain drug store. But here's how readers responded to our suggestions in a poll:

And some other ideas:

 "I'd like a nicely landscaped mixed-income, multi-unit housing with retail including independent restaurants and shops (no chains) on the first floor" -- Jane N.

  "Trader Joe’s!!!!" -- Valentina A.

 "Big Lots, Aldi's or 99 Store. We don't need another coffee shop!" -- Lupe B.

The store closes on May 19.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments