Echo Park - Vendors may be headed back to Echo Park Lake. But the exact arrangement isn't clear yet.
City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose parents were vendors when he was growing up, championed street vending during his 2022 campaign for City Council. The LA Municipal Code also enables the City and the Recreation and Parks Department to issue vending permits.
But vending at Echo Park Lake has been a contentious issue. The city struggled more than a decade ago to deal with vendors who turned sections of the park into a weekly swap meet. For now, peddlers have set up stalls and tables on the sidewalk on Echo Park Avenue but not in the park itself.
So far, no decisions have been publicly made for the number of vendors allowed in the park, how they'll be chosen, or where they’ll set up shop, according to council representatives and those who have met with them. Talks still seem to be ongoing between Soto-Martinez’s office, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and people who live near the lake.
“Sounded like everything is still in progress and not conclusive yet, at least not what has been shared with us,” said Suzanne Hollingshead, who attended a recent meeting where Soto-Martinez and his representatives were guests at a senior apartment complex across from the park.
“We are not against vendors in the park if they are licensed and monitored,” said resident Dolores DeAngelis. But, “they need to be responsible for any extra litter.”
Ironically, a critical voice comes from Nancy Ochoa, who grew up in a family of street vendors, and whose aunt and uncle still vend by the park.
“The vendors, including my family, are not happy with this proposal. They think it will hurt the wildlife and damage the ecosystem at the park. It will also create a lot more competition,” Ochoa said.
“The fact that the fence went up did not affect them as much as people think,” she added. “They actually felt like it was better to have a set spot which is closer to the sidewalk to help them unload their items. And it is easier for the park visitors to find them in a stationary place.”
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Beautiful image by Vincent Foeillet!
"What Will It Look Like?"
Well, vending has already "returned" to Echo Park Lake, they're ringed around the outside of it already.
And "What It Looks Like," is, a slum. A dirty, trashy slum. I've lived in this neighborhood for decades. This was my neighborhood park for decades. I used to love going there as well as passing the park in the car, which I do on a daily basis at minimum. It used to be so lovely to go to EP Lake as well as to drive by and see the beauty. But now when you drive by, the beauty is blocked trashy, gross, people and their trashy, gross wares.
For God's sake, rent a space at a swapmeet. Don't soil the beauty of this public place that should be for everyone.
But apparently, what the loudest shriekers in the ideological megaphones want, is for this park and this neighborhood to look like, behave like, and become, the slums that people come to this country to get away from. The ideological bullies apparently haven't traveled to the many communities around the world where the beauty of public parks is not soiled by vendors blocking the view to the beauty and making the space into a swapmeet. A slum swapmeet.
