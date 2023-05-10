Photo of Echo Park lake with skyscrapers in the distance

Echo Park - Vendors may be headed back to Echo Park Lake. But the exact arrangement isn't clear yet.

City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose parents were vendors when he was growing up, championed street vending during his 2022 campaign for City Council. The LA Municipal Code also enables the City and the Recreation and Parks Department to issue vending permits.

Vendors and goods line path at Echo Park Lake

Vendors at Echo Park Lake pictured in 2010.
Vendors and racks of clothes around statute in Echo Park Lake

Vendors at Echo Park Lake pictured in 2010.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

