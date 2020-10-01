A female suspect was taken into custody and a body, which may be that of a male suspect, was found in the area of the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, at the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Elysian Park area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which had been called to the area as back-up for park rangers on a report of shots fired.
Lanes of the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, at the Golden State (5) Freeway have been closed while officers have assisted park rangers in a search for a report of a man with a gun, according to the California Highway Patrol.
